Fort Myers woman in critical condition after being set on fire

The suspect who set a Fort Myers women on fire yesterday in her home was in court today for his first appearance.

According to police, Terry Palmer ran inside the home of Thelma Shelby on Evans Street, in Fort Myers and threatened to burn the house down. He eventually poured gas on Thelma and set her on fire.

The judge charged Palmer with arson of first degree and arson with great bodily harm.

“I’m going to grant the states request of the arson of first degree, $300-thousand. The arson with great bodily harm or permanent disability, $100-thousand, said the judge.

The family of Thelma say they will be surprised if Palmer can make bail, but in case he does come up with it, the judge ruled he would have an electronic monitoring device.

The family says they are sitting by her side at Tampa General right now where they say she is in critical condition.

“She had a therapist here that’s trying to see what she can do when I guess when she comes alert but it will be a while they say,” said Lavoen Rodriguez,Thelma’s sister.

Thelma is currently sedated and on breathing machines.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

