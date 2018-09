US 41 reopens at Maravilla Cir. in Fort Myers after a fatal crash

A crash in Fort Myers has left one person dead Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Cleveland Avenue at Maravilla Circle when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The Fort Myers Police Department closed northbound lanes of US 41 for several hours but the roadway has since reopened.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Writer: WINK News