Cape Coral looking to approve $60M parks project

Cape Coral wants voters to approve a $60 million hike in property taxes to pay for a large parks project.

The City is holding a meeting today to inform taxpayers about the park project which includes three new parks and upgrades to existing park properties.

Jim Frazee has lived in Cape Coral for four decades and although he knows his city is growing, he doesn’t think it needs $60 million in new parks. Not right now.

“We already have a golf course that we’re not using, that could be changed over into the park setting, and it’s a lot of money to spend,” he said.

But others disagree.

Steven Santora, a youth sports coach says he has to turn kids away from playing football since there’s not enough room.

“Which is really tough to do when you see a kid that’s all excited wants to play football, and you tell him sorry, you’re on a waiting list unless somebody drops off you can’t play,” Santora said.

If you break it down, the City says the 15-year, $60 million bond would tack on about $55 a year in property taxes from a home worth $150,000.

It would add seven neighborhood parks, three community parks, an environmental park, a new multi-sports park and improve 10 existing parks like the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

But Cape Coral is split over the project.

“The services that the city provides are great, but we still need other areas that the money could be better spent in,”

The City says if the plan is not approved, it will take decades to complete these projects.

The informational meeting will be held Wednesday at the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School at 7:00 p.m.

