‘Blue Line Bear’ given to family of fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller

A 16-year old daughter of a Cape Coral police officer has dedicated the last 2 years to making teddy bears for families of law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty.

Megan O’Grady uses the uniforms of fallen police officers to make teddy bears that she gives to the families who lost their loved one.

“These families have to experience something that I never want to experience. And that terrifies me every single day,” said O’Grady, who’s father is also in law enforcement.

Megan says this time, given the background story, and how close it is to home, these bears will be a little more difficult.

“It’s different than any other bear that I’ve ever made,” O’Grady said.

Megan is making 5 bears for the family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, who was shot in the line of duty in July, and later died in the hospital.

“I want them to be able to remember the ones that they loved and lost through something that they can hold to.”

To date, Megan has made about 360 of these special gifts for families all over the country.

“I think it’s amazing what she’s doing. To have the compassion and the heart at such a young age to do something like this for the families of the fallen, said Megan’s father, Patrick O’Grady.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

