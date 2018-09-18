Progress being made as algae cleanup starts again in Lee County

After a brief delay in Algae clean-up, Lee County has began cleaning the green sludge out of canals again.

“Today it looks much better still a lot of algae but the chunks of blue sludge and green gunk isn’t around,” said Sherri Ward, who lives in Cape Coral.

Ward lives near the mid-point bridge, which is home to the Cape’s algae bacteria clean-up.

On Monday, Cape Coral votes to give the City Manager or his designee the chance to streamline algae cleanup in the Cape, and bypass the 90-day bidding process.

As toxic algae plagued Cape Coral canals, city staff have looked into several mitigation strategies, like the bacteria treatment, and even something called a bubble curtain.

Monday’s vote allows the city manager to purchase necessary equipment and products up to but not exceeding $100,000.

” I think right now they need to do whatever to help get this stuff out of here,” said Ward.

