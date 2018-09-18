Martin County researching health effects of blue-green algae

Two years ago, residents of Stuart experienced their own blue-green algae crisis that mirrors the problem currently happening in Southwest Florida.

Doctors are trying to figure out how the cyanobacteria is affecting human health. But researchers who studied the algae two years ago on the east coast still have a lot of questions.

“What we learned in 2016 was that there were toxic bacteria in the water could possibly be causing lasting neurological damage in residents of Martin County,” County Commissioner Sarah Heard said.

Since then, Martin County has spent millions combating the toxic mess in their water, including annual air quality inspections.

Now, permanent signs are posted telling people to avoid contact with the algae-infested water.

Doctors don’t have a specific test for exposure to blue-green algae.

“We’re tracking first whether or not they’ve had exposure or not, and then if they’ve had exposure, what symptoms do they have that may correlate with those,” said Scott Samples who works with the Martin Health System.

Martin health officials say tracking those things help doctors now, and will help researchers in the future.

“The real key for us I think is to try to drive the awareness that there needs to be some long-term studies to determine what the causes are, the effects are,” Samples said. “For physicians, sometimes we’re shooting in the dark and they really want to have a rigorous scientific approach to understanding this condition to see what is going to happen in the long term to residents in the area.”

For Martin County Commissioner Heard, it’s steps in the right direction to try to ensure well-being for everyone.

“You have to use every resource you could possibly use at the local level. You have to be very very strong and persuasive at the state and federal level because it’s a comprehensive plan. Water quality is Florida’s responsibility,” Heard said.

WINK News reached out to Lee Health to see if they are pursuing any active steps towards monitoring those who come in with algae-related symptoms.

We are still waiting to hear back.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Emily Luft