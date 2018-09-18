Marco Island Police Officer terminated for inappropriate conduct on-duty

A police officer for Marco Island Police Department has been terminated after an internal affairs investigation found him guilty of inappropriate conduct while on-duty, according to Marco Island Police Department.

The investigation that began on March 29,2018 came to and end with Officer Kevin Hennings being terminated immediately effective on September 18, 2018, for violations of Departmental General Orders stemming from on-duty inappropriate conduct with an adult female.

Police Captain, David S. Bear made the following statement in regards to the firing of officer Hennings:

“This investigation and subsequent outcome serves to provide a clear message the Marco Island Police Department takes all violations of general orders or policy seriously. Hennings’ actions are contrary to Departmental guidelines, moreover, undermined public trust. The men and women of the Marco Island Police Department seek to continue the partnership of trust with the community, serving with honor and integrity.”