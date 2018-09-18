LCSO arrests Lehigh man for shooting dog in August

Lee County deputies arrested a 34-year-old man for shooting a dog in August.

Derrick Lee Vasquez, 34, was arrested at his house in Lehigh Acres Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives were able to identify Vasquez during an investigation after a resident on Longbow Lane saw a dog swimming towards him after hearing gunshots. The female pit bull suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was attempting to swim to safety.

The resident said he saw a man, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, wearing a black shirt and jeans. The male was standing on the other side of the canal and said he shot the dog because it allegedly bit his son.

The dog was placed on the towel and carried, by deputies, to the roadside. Lee County Domestic Animal Services arrived quickly and began caring for the wounded animal.

Despite being struck twice and thanks to the care provided by Domestic Animal Services, the three-year-old dog survived. She is currently thriving at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue.

Vasquez was arrested for causing cruelty/pain and suffering to an animal and is in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Under no circumstances will any form of animal abuse be tolerated,” stated Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “This incident kept me up at night and I couldn’t be happier knowing that this individual is in jail where he belongs.”

Writer: Emily Luft