FORT MYERS
Police investigating after woman burned in Fort Myers
Firefighters and police are blocking two lanes of Evans Avenue near Hanson Street in Fort Myers.
Police say they responded to a call about a fire Tuesday afternoon.
A woman was severely burned by a man in a domestic violence incident. He fled and police were able to catch him in a matter of minutes, officials said.
The woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is now in custody
