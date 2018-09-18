Police investigating after woman burned in Fort Myers

Firefighters and police are blocking two lanes of Evans Avenue near Hanson Street in Fort Myers.

Police say they responded to a call about a fire Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was severely burned by a man in a domestic violence incident. He fled and police were able to catch him in a matter of minutes, officials said.

The woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is now in custody

