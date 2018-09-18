Foodie Camp returns for fourth year in Naples

Naples Originals’ Foodie Camp is a series of cooking classes at top chef-led independent restaurants and the camp returns for its fourth year October 15-25.

“Foodie Camp allows students to personally interact with restaurant chefs and owners, understanding their philosophies and techniques. Each class combines fun, learning and giving; a significant portion of all ticket sales benefits the homeless feeding programs at St. Matthews House and Naples Originals scholarships at Florida Gulf Coast University’s hospitality school,” notes Beth Preddy, spokesperson for Naples Originals, which created and produces the event.

Since its 2015 inception, Foodie Camp has raised close to $20,000 for its beneficiaries.

The eleven participating chefs and owners this season include:

Alexander Bernard (Alexander’s)

Brian Roland (Venue Naples & Crave Culinaire)

Jesse Housman (Bistro 821)

Tony Ridgway (Ridgway Bar & Grill)

Seth Berman (Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar)

Lisa Boet (Chez Boet); Justin Carlisi (Barbatella)

Abel Gonzalez (Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar)

Adam Nardis (M Waterfront Grille)

Thomas Nutten (Lamoraga).

Additional chefs are still signing on to host Foodie Camp classes. Schedules are listed at FoodieCampNaples.com/Calendar or visit FoodieCampNaples.com.

Alexander’s chef-proprietor Alex Bernard kicks things off Monday, October 15, at 11:30 a.m. Each class is $50, and includes a chef demonstration, a tasting of two to three courses, a glass of wine, takeaway folder for recipe notes, plus the chance to win a raffle prize comprising a chef-autographed Foodie Camp logo apron and a $50 dining certificate for a Naples Originals restaurant.

For membership in Naples Originals, each restaurant must be open a minimum of three years to qualify. Quite a few of this year’s participants are approaching their silver anniversaries.