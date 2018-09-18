FMPD looking for two men in connection with homicide investigation

The Fort Myers Police Department are seeking the public’s help finding two men connected to the death of a 27-year-old man.

Aaron Johnson was found shot dead in on Cuba Street near Lincoln Boulevard September 11, police said.

Fort Myers police are looking for Curtis Thornton, 29, and Ernest Foster, 28, who are both persons of interest in the active homicide investigation.

Police say to caution as they may be armed.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact Detective Mali Langton at 239-321-8015 or call the Fort Myers Police Department non-emergency number 239-321-7700.

Individuals with information regarding this case or the location of the persons of interest call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.00. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Emily Luft