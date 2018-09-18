Doggy dining now an option in Charlotte County

People with pets will soon be able to take their dogs to dinner in Charlotte County.

Starting Tuesday, restaurants can apply for a permit and pay a fee that would allow dogs in at restaurants.

For people like Cindy Dyrcz, her dog is like her daughter, and she’s excited that she will soon be able to bring her pooch out to eat.

“It would be easier to take her with us because we like to have her with us all the time,” Dyrcz said.

People say Charlotte County is becoming more dog friendly, and while pet owners are excited, there are a few concerns.

“It’s a hard issue because you don’t want to have people who don’t like animals…or have allergies,” another neighbor said.

The County says that dogs would only be allowed in outside dining areas and restaurant staff would have to follow certain rules and criteria.

Restaurants would also have to re-apply for a new permit every year.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Emily Luft