Crash shuts down southbound US 41 bridge heading into Fort Myers

A single-car crash in the southbound lane of the US 41 on the Caloosahatchee bridge has shutdown traffic leading into Fort Myers.

The accident is on the North Fort Myers side of the bridge and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route into the City of Fort Myers.

No injuries have been reported and the Fort Myers Police Department is on the scene.

ALTERNATE ROUTE: Drivers can take Pondella Road eastbound to Old 41 south over the Edison Bridge. To return to US 41, take First Street westbound to 41.