Collier mom arrested for child neglect after picking kids up from school

A 26-year-old mom was arrested after school officials were concerned she wasn’t suited to take three kids home.

Reports from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office say that an assistant principal at Golden Terrace Elementary called authorities after Graciela Cruz-Padron was late to pick up her daughter and another friend’s two boys, and suspected substance use.

According to the reports, she was confused that there was already a child in her car and she was slurring her words and having trouble keeping her eyes open.

One child was left in the car, but authorities acted quickly and the child, related to the two boys she was picking up, was taken to a safe location.

Cruz-Padron was arrested for child neglect.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Emily Luft