11th Annual ‘WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk’ scheduled for January 19

Starting January 19, 2019, enjoy a meal and help feed others in need. Southwest Florida restaurants are helping the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk this year by donating proceeds from their businesses to help others.

The Hunger Walk is the largest anti-hunger event in Southwest Florida, with this past January’s event raising $319,000. The goal this year is to raise $300,000.

All you have to do, is visit their restaurants and you’re helping your neighbors in need.

This is the 11th year WINK has partnered with our community to feed those in need in Southwest Florida.

For every dollar we raise, the Harry Chapin Food Bank can turn that into $8 worth of food.

The walk will take place on January 19, at Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

To make a donation or register your team go to: https://wink.news/2xxncwa