Red tide relapse hits Boca Grande

Many families were disappointed to find that red tide is back on Boca Grande Monday.

Mote and Florida Fish and Wildlife’s most recent map shows that red tide concentrations are patchy with the highest concentrations near the Boca Grande Pier.

Ed Johnson brought his family down from Ohio to enjoy what he remembers as one of the most vibrant Florida fishing spots but was disappointed by the dark and murky water.

“You’d see all sorts of dolphins and manatees and everything, and now nothing nothing but dead,” he said. The red tide relapse has kept them from fishing or kayaking.

Captain Sandy Melvin says there are no dead fish in some spots, but there are a lot in others.

“I have heard that there’s up to 10 miles out there’s patches out offshore that there are dead fish and some thick, higher concentrations,” he said.

Mote Marine said the winds that offered relief for a few weeks are likely responsible. They say the winds have now turned back onshore, blowing the toxins and fish towards parts of Boca Grande.