Lee County residents face algae cleanup delays

Lee County was scheduled to restart algae cleanup efforts Monday but their contractor, AECOM wasn’t able to get their equipment ready in time.

The crews cleaned out 15 canals before Lee County suspended the effort after state grant money ran out. The County still plans to clean the canals, just without state money, and they say crews will be ready Tuesday.

WINK News Reporter Gina Tomlinson was live with neighbors who are still waiting for algae relief. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

