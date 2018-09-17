How to vet charities after a national disaster

During disasters, one of the most effective ways to help is with donations. Just be sure your money is going to a reputable organization.

Here’s some things to look for in a charity before donating:

PDF: Standards for charity accountability

Be a proactive donor rather than reactive donor: Make sure that a charity is really doing the work you’re interested in supporting, and not assuming that it does. Take the time to figure out what causes you’re really passionate about. Say, for example, you want to help patients with a particular disease: Do you want to invest in a large, national charity doing research and working toward a cure? Or do you want to support a local charity in your community providing direct care?

Beware those dinnertime phone calls: Causes that come calling in this fashion typically tug at the heartstrings, but they’re not necessarily sensible ways to give. Too often they’re not even legitimate charities. Instead, after determining what you want to accomplish with your donation dollars, be sure to vet the charity to know that it, too, can accomplish that goal.

Look under the hood: The first question a donor should ask about a charity: “Is it going to put the majority of my contribution toward programs and services?” Charity Navigator’s website says at least half of a charity’s budget should go toward it’s programs, and no more than 20 percent should go toward fundraising and marketing costs. The charities it lists with zero star ratings are either very inefficient of have very bad governance policies.

Beware of nepotism: Consider whether a charity has the right board structure; in other words, unless a charity has at least five independent voting board members, you should be weary of giving to their organization.

Make sure you can evaluate impact: Can a charity provide more than heartwarming pictures of the people or projects it has helped — can it provide data about the programs it’s running and the return on your investment? Charities today can also take advantage of social media, technologies and videos.

In it for the long-haul: The key to bringing about meaningful change in the world is following a more informed giving pattern, and then sticking to a charity of your choice for the long term.

The easiest and most convenient way to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence is to call Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or text ‘FLORENCE’ to 90999 which will give a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina outlines their support efforts on their site and there’s a link to donate.

The American Red Cross is heading a disaster relief program and providing shelter for evacuees. You can see their plan and donate on the website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has a webpage showing its plan of action and an option to donate to the cause.

The American Humane Rescue team focuses on evacuating animals from the path of the storm. Visit their site to help.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization focusing on improving the health of those affected by poverty or emergencies. You can see more details about its program or donate on their website.

This is by no means a complete list, and there are many more organizations providing aid to those in the path of hurricane Florence. To find the best charity organization for you, consider visiting a site like Charity Navigator to avoid less reputable organizations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also supplying aid to Florence victims, and while it doesn’t accept donations or volunteers, it recommends finding ways to donate via the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website.