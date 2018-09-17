Free downtown Fort Myers trolley to return in November

Free rides are available starting November 8, in and around downtown Fort Myers.

LeeTran’s seasonal downtown trolleys are riding again after success over the last several years. The program is funded by the city at a cost of $206,000 which is expected to be approved Monday.

The trolleys take passengers to the Edison-Ford Winter Estates, the historic Burroughs Home and Langford-Kingston House, the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center, Centennial Park and other attractions.

Click here to see trolley routes and schedules. The trolleys will run until May 1, 2019.