Fort Myers man arrested for exploiting elderly Palm Beach County couple

A man who was arrested during a suspected hazmat situation was wanted on the east coast for exploiting the elderly.

Police arrested David Del Rio, 35, after raiding his Fort Myers home last Thursday.

As the William and Elizabeth Cabral’s “financial adviser,” they trusted Del Rio with their money, approximately $900,000 worth according to police reports.

Palm Beach County police say Del Rio even signed on as their power of attorney and beneficiary before investigators say he started taking their money.

Then Elizabeth Cabral, 84, was found dead in her Palm Beach County condo.

The money belonging to the Cabral’s was traced back to Del Rio who spent the money on things like a car, cruise and guns.

Neighbors are shocked.

“I’ve literally been to his house,” said his neighbor Tyler Gould. “So it’s really a shock to see that somebody so nice could do something so terrible.”

Police say that from September 2016 to March of this year, Del Rio wrote checks, sometimes $100,000 at a time to himself in the Cabral’s names, even after William Cabral died last year.

Elizabeth Cabral’s neighbor said that she had a lot of people in and out taking care of her.

Then on April 30, Elizabeth was found stabbed to death in her home.

Investigators say Del Rio deposited his last check in her name just six weeks before her death.

Del Rio is not charged in the death of Elizabeth Cabral. He is currently charged for 28 other felonies in Palm Beach County and being held on $28,000 bond in Palm Beach County.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft