6-foot gator caught in Cape Coral yard

Just weeks after trappers caught a large alligator crossing a sidewalk in Cape Coral, another gator was spotted along Palm Tree Boulevard.

Halley Vincent who spotted the gator said she was surprised to see it in her yard since she doesn’t live near water.

With the gator just feet from her home, she called 911.

Florida Fish and Wildlife say that heat may be a contributing factor to the recent gator sightings.

WINK News Reporter Brooke Shafer was live with the woman who spotted the 6-foot reptile. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

