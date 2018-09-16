Teen arrested in Collier County after allegedly threatening to shoot up a school

A Texas teen is accused of driving thousands of miles with threats of a mass shooting in Collier County.

David Heinze, 19, allegedly threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend, her family and to shoot up his girlfriend’s school.

Deputies arrested Heinze Saturday at the Publix on Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard.

Deputies say Heinze drove all the way from Texas with plans for a deadly attack on his mind.

According to the sheriff’s report, Heinze’s threats included killing her, killing her parents, shooting up her school, shooting at cops if he saw them, and that he was going to become a ” mass murderer.”

Motives he texted to his ex-girlfriend who broke up with him in June.

His ex-girlfriend alerted deputies and potentially helped prevent another tragic school shooting.

This comes only seven months after the Parkland shooting, and since then, the Collier County Public Schools has implemented new security systems like ID scanners at the entrance.

People who live in the area like John Englehardt say keeping kids safe is important for school leaders and the community as a whole, “The reality is it would be better for him to have shot me than the little one.”

And fortunately, in this instance, no one was injured.

He’s facing several charges including aggravated stalking and as of now no bail been set.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

