NFL to donate $1 million to Florence relief efforts

The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million in Florence relief efforts, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Sunday. The donation will be sent to organizations that will address “the immediate needs of those impacted” by the storm in North and South Carolina.

“The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence,” Goodell said in a statement. “As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

The NFL encouraged fans to text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

Author: CBS News