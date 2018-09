Port Charlotte house catches fire, investigation underway

A house caught fire in Port Charlotte Saturday morning, according to Charlotte Fire and EMS.

The house is located on Mineral Avenue, officials say the fire started in the back bedroom of the house.

As of now the fire is contained. There is reports of heavy smoke damage inside the house.

Red Cross is on the way to the scene to see if the family needs any assistance.

State Marshall is also on the way to investigate what happened.