‘Officer of the Year’ announced tonight at the Rotary Club Law and Order Ball

Tonight at the Rotary Club Law and Order Ball, 5 officers will find out if they have been selected as officer of the year.

The black-tie optional event features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, awards, silent and live auctions, and entertainment.

The 2018 Law & Order Ball Officer of the Year finalist are:

· Officer Emelia Lock, Fort Myers Police Department

· K-9 Officer Stephen Scrobe, Cape Coral Police Department

· Sergeant Sylvester Smalls, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

· Deputy Sheriff Michael Truscott, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

· Sergeant Domonic Zammitt, Fort Myers Police Department

Erik Stolhanske, known as “Officer Rabbit” in the Super Troopers movies, will be the celebrity guest.

MORE: http://www.winknews.com/2018/09/06/erik-stolhanske-of-super-troopers-to-be-celebrity-guest-at-law-and-order-ball/

Stolhanske’s a writer, producer and member of the comedy group broken lizard. His parents live in Pensacola and when we asked about him coming to Southwest Florida’s Law and Order Ball he said, “Because of Super Troopers, I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people in the law enforcement community on a personal level. I feel like I’ve been adopted by the community.”

Proceeds benefit the community through the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Foundation (a 501(c)3 non-profit) and law enforcement youth programs.

The Law & Order Ball starts at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Germain Arena, located at 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero.

For more information on the event visit lawandorderball.org.