West Palm Beach Mayor accuses school of sexism over daughter’s ripped jeans

The mayor of West Palm Beach is asking the county’s school district to discipline an administrator who removed her daughter from classes for wearing ripped jeans and lectured her to consider male classmates’ hormones when choosing her wardrobe.

In a Facebook posting on Thursday, West Palm Beach Mayor Melissa McKinlay said her daughter was sent to in-school suspension at Forest Hill High School, missing a day of core classes. She posted a picture of her daughter’s jeans, ripped at the knee.

McKinley says while the jeans may have “slightly” violated the dress code, she called the male administrator’s comments “girl shaming” and sexist.

Principal Mary Stratos told the Palm Beach Post she’ll investigate the alleged administrator’s alleged comments. She defended the school’s dress code as gender-neutral.

Author: Associated Press