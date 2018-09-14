North Port man arrested in Friday shooting death

A North Port man was arrested for shooting and killing another man Friday morning on Erie Court.

Carl Berryman, 62, was allegedly shot and killed by John Krug Jr., 65, after a neighbor dispute at Krug’s house, according to police.

Berryman, who had a no-contact order from Krug Jr.’s family, shot at the house more than 12 times according to reports.

Police arrested Krug Jr. after deciding the incident didn’t meet “stand your ground” criteria. Berryman was shot in the back of his shoulder, according to the police report.

