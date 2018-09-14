North Fort Myers water employees taking donations to Florence victims

Employees at the Crystal Clear Water Purification Center are getting ready to take huge water containers and donations to victims of Florence.

“I have kids so I know what it’s like to go through hurricanes and not have the supplies you need,” Brad Wood said. He worked at the North Fort Myers Water Purification Center during Hurricane Irma.

When he and other employees heard of Hurricane Florence’s potential devastation this year, they knew immediately they wanted to help out.

“People up north were very generous with helping us we went through our issues so I feel like we should return the favor”

Their goal is to take five 26-foot trucks full of supplies up to the Carolinas in the coming week.

“Very exciting it’s scary because I watch the news last night and saw how devastating it already is, so scary to know that’s what we’re going into, but it’s very exciting and rewarding,” said Nikki Davis, a Customer Relations employee at Crystal Clear Water Purification.

They teamed up with WINK News radio stations to get the word out about donations.

“Immediately when we contacted 93X this morning I woman said she was on her way to Salvation Army to donate some stuff and she heard it she rerouted to us and brought us the baby supplies,” Davis said.

They are asking that you drop off non-perishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, furniture, anything needed during Irma.

If you stop by to donate, bring a cooler or a water jug to get it filled for free with their reverse-osmosis water.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Emily Luft