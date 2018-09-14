Man arrested for robbery, battery with firearm at Nice Guys Pizza

A man was arrested by Cape Coral police after an alleged robbery at Nice Guys Pizzeria in Cape Coral.

According to the report, the victim went into the alleyway behind Nice Guys around midnight on August 15 to smoke a cigarette during a break. That’s when the victim said he saw a vehicle pull into the alley.

Police say, Kirtis Edward Jackman, 34, walked up to the victim and pointed a handgun at him. Jackman told the victim to get onto the ground and then struck him in the back of the head with the firearm. Jackman threatened to harm the victim and demanded his phone which he gave to Jackman who then fled the area.

A Cape Coral Police detective filed for a warrant on Jackman. On September 13, the United States Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force found Jackman and arrested him.

Jackman faces charges of Robbery with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Writer: WINK News