Investigation finds air-traffic control at fault for Punta Gorda airport mishap

2-years ago a small air-plane was blown off the runway during an attempt to land at the Punta Gorda airport.

A report just released by the National Transportation Safety Board says the air traffic controller was at fault for the mishap.

According to reports, the Allegiant Plane was performing engine tests on the runway as the small plane landed.

A sudden gust of air from the Allegiant plane’s test blew the smaller plane off the runway into the grass, causing damages to the plane.

No one was injured, but the airport agreed to update their traffic control policy, which bans planes from doing any testing that would cause thrusting toward an active runway.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

