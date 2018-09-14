Fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Allison Leone knows what it’s like to lose somebody to suicide, she lost her boyfriend when she was only in college.

“I was a senior in college. It was a few weeks away from graduation, I found him that morning, and it was a new experience for me,” said Leone.

She said this experience changed her life and she knew she wanted to help other people not have to suffer the way she or her boyfriend did.

“So, when it happened, I took it. I processed it. For me, personally, I wanted to help other people,” said Leone.

That’s why she started organizing a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The fundraiser will take place in Fort Myers, at Millenial Brewing Company on Friday night.

She wants to raise money and spread awareness suicide prevention.

Dr, John Ackerman, of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said suicide is the third leading cause of death for Floridians ages 10-24.

“One of the best things we can do is give our young people the power to talk about mental health issues,” Ackerman said.

For more information on how you can help, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

