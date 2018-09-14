FMPD Sergeant Domonic Zammit a finalist for ‘Officer of the Year’

Fort Myers Police Department Sergeant Domonic Zammit didn’t always have a positive view of law enforcement, and now he’s doing the work to ensure his industry leaves a positive impact on the community.

Sergeant Zammit wants to make sure kids respect their parents and law enforcement, and his work earned him a finalist nomination for “Officer of the Year.”

“I like to be happy. I’m always constantly happy. I try not to bring negativity to work or anything like that, even have negativity while I’m working,” he said.

But he knows the value of a positive impression.

“I’ve had negative encounters with law enforcement and I’ve always wanted to make a difference in the law enforcement community so that’s one of the main reasons why I chose to be a police officer,” he said.

Zammit has dedicated his last 16 years with the agency leaving a good impression with his community.

“When you’re able to change people’s lives and have a positive encounter with law enforcement that’s always a good, positive thing about being in this job,” he said and he thinks it all starts with the children.

“The biggest thing is you have to be able to interact with the kids because they’re going to get older and those are the ones that are going to impact the future.”

And for more than a decade he’s been involved in the “Respect for Law Camp,” dedicating his time to teaching kids the ins and outs of being a police officer.

“You’re building that bond between the law enforcement agency and those kids so they’re able to respect us,” he said.

It’s about marching in line and dusting for fingerprints and Zammit says his big message to the kids is simple.

“You want to respect each other, you want to respect your parents. At the end of the day, if you want respect, you have to give respect,” Zammit said.

His driving force to get in the patrol car every day and the beat is being able to help and make a difference one shift at a time.

The ‘Officer of the Year’ will be announced this Saturday at the “Rotary Club of Fort Myers South” Law and Order Ball.

WINK News is a proud sponsor.

The 2018 Law & Order Ball Officer of the Year finalist are:

Officer Emelia Lock, Fort Myers Police Department

K-9 Officer Stephen Scrobe, Cape Coral Police Department

Sergeant Sylvester Smalls, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Michael Truscott, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Domonic Zammitt, Fort Myers Police Department

The Law & Order Ball will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Germain Arena, located at 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero.

To read more about the event, you can visit their website.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft