Cape Coral mansion known as the ‘Crown Jewel’ sells for over 4-million

If you have ever been down Amanda Court in Cape Coral, one of the first things you notice is the 18,000 square foot mansion known as the “Crown Jewel.”

The house was built back around 2003 by the father of Broker, Ted Stout.

“This is one of the first multi-million dollar house sales ever built in Cape Coral and after that Cape Coral sort of took off,” said Stout.

We toured the house back in 2013, but as of today the mansion is under repair following the just over $4-million dollar sale of the home.

“If you look at the history of Cape Coral, the highest sale is 6 million dollars, this sale. The second highest sale is this house,5.3. Then the next sale after that’s this sale again.”

The house is 3 stories high, has a garage that fits 7 cars, inside has 6 bedrooms, as well as an elevator.

But beyond it’s amazing size, the multi-million dollar home sale is beneficial for everyone in Cape Coral.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

