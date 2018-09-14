‘Bring the Green Back to Sanibel & Captiva’ event to support businesses Saturday

Red tide and the slower summer season have been a one-two punch for SWFL favorite beach businesses.

Now, there’s a grassroots effort to help hurting businesses.

The community is rallying together Saturday morning for the “Bring Green Back to Sanibel & Captiva” event and you can join the movement to support.

While businesses are struggling, the beaches are starting to look a bit better.

Organizer Marc Collins says there’s no reason not to head out and support local businesses.

“You know we want to see the restaurants filled. We want to see people shopping in the shops. Things that we know there that are exciting. That many times here on the mainland, we just forget and get stagnant,” he said.

They believe that if we stay positive about our water quality, and attract more people to the area, the quicker we can get business back on their feet.

For more information about the event, you can visit their Facebook page.