Algae cleanup resumes after delay due to money shortage

A money shortage put a brief stop to algae clean up in Southwest Florida, but as of today those cleanups are starting again.

“It’s definitely worth the clean up because we right now are’nt able to go outside,” said Peter Formica.

Formica lives on a canal filled with toxic blue-green algae that the city cleaned, but says it returned in a matter of days.

“Clumps of blue green algae that you had to hold a towel and rag over your face to even come out here and breathe,” said Formica.

For people that live near the green slime, they’re hoping the city leaders don’t give up trying to fight for more funding.

Lee County leaders say they are actively searching for a new vendor to help with the clean-ups, and are in talks with the state on a daily basis to figure out a solution.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

