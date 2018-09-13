Punta Gorda Isles residents speak out against contractors repairing seawall

Earlier this week we spoke with residents of Punta Gorda Isles who say they aren’t happy with the destruction being caused by contractors repairing their seawalls.

MORE: https://www.winknews.com/2018/09/11/residents-of-punta-gorda-isles-not-happy-with-seawall-contractors/

The city told neighbors in the area that docks were their responsibility, but the residents say, the contractors used their docks to stack supplies without any permission.

The City Manager tells WINK News they have talked with the contractors about the damages and say the issues will be resolved on a case by case basis.

The City Manager also told WINK News that the contractor was doing the best possible job with such a massive project.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

