North Fort Myers pet shelter takes in pet evacuees

People aren’t the only ones evacuating to escape Hurricane Florence, pets in shelters are also evacuating to escape the anticipated flooding and destruction this storm will bring.

In North Fort Myers a pet shelter wanted to help other shelters in the storms path by taking in pets they have, in order to offer more space they will need for any rescues they receive during and after the hurricane comes through.

The whole thing started with a Facebook message, when the North Fort Myers shelter reached out via Facebook to ask if any shelters needed assistance. One replied.

That shelter was the Fairfield County Animal Control, in Williston, NC.

All of the animals that are being transported to the local shelter were in line to be euthanized if they weren’t able to come.

The North Fort Myers said they had plenty of space, and today they are expected to receive 19 cats and 7 dogs.

The animals will need to be quarantined for 10 days to determine the health of each pet.