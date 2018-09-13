North Fort Myers man dies in moped crash on Edison Bridge

A North Fort Myers man died in a moped accident on the Edison Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

At 6:47 a.m. police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the Edison Bridge. A moped was involved in a crash with another car, according to FMPD.

Jimmy Ray Thorp, 34, the driver of the moped was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and died from his injuries a short while later, FMPD said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Writer: Emily Luft