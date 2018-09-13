Inhalable insulin now available for diabetic patients

For patients with diabetes, taking insulin no longer has to be a long process that includes injecting yourself with a needle, pen, or pump.

Now people living with diabetes have the option to take inhalable insulin.

People who have used it say it’s much easier and discrete compared to injecting insulin.

“I was actually just at dinner w/ a girlfriend the other day. We sat down to eat. She asked, aren’t you going to take your insulin?” I said, “I already did.” It’s that fast,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, who has dealt with diabetes for several years.

Fort Myers Endocrinologist Dr. Orlando Fernandez has prescribed the product known as afrezza to his patients for about two years now. He’s seeing results.

“This is a life change for them,” said Fernandez.

He says not knowing your blood sugar can land you in the hospital or worse.

Not only is the inhalable insulin easier to use, it’s cheaper than the other kind previously used.

“I went from spending about $300 a month on my injectable to spending $15 a month now,” said Fitzgerald.

