Hurricane Florence: How to help

During disasters, one of the most effective ways to help is with donations. Just be sure your money is going to a reputable organization.

The easiest and most convenient way to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence is to call Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or text ‘FLORENCE’ to 90999 which will give a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina outlines their support efforts on their site and there’s a link to donate.

The American Red Cross is heading a disaster relief program and providing shelter for evacuees. You can see their plan and donate on the website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has a webpage showing its plan of action and an option to donate to the cause.

The American Humane Rescue team focuses on evacuating animals from the path of the storm. Visit their site to help.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization focusing on improving the health of those affected by poverty or emergencies. You can see more details about its program or donate on their website.

This is by no means a complete list, and there are many more organizations providing aid to those in the path of hurricane Florence. To find the best charity organization for you, consider visiting a site like Charity Navigator to avoid less reputable organizations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also supplying aid to Florence victims, and while it doesn’t accept donations or volunteers, it recommends finding ways to donate via the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) website.