Hotline for Hurricane Florence information and updates

With Hurricane Florence expecting to bring heavy rain and wind to the East coast late Thursday and Friday, people in the path of the storm, or people with family can contact a hotline for information.

The Geaux Rescue Hurricane Florence hotline is available for anybody in need of a rescue, whether it be on land or in water.

They also offer welfare checks as well as medical and supply drops. The supply drops will be approved on a case by case basis.

They warn that misuse of the hotline will result in criminal charges for all parties involved.

And they ask you to please remember that this hotline does not replace any emergency services, and if you have an emergency please dial 911.

For more information you can visit their website here.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

