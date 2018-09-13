Hero Project restoring fallen officer’s jeep to look new again

The Jeep of a fallen police officer will recieve a make-over thanks to a local auto body shop.

Officer Adam Jobber-Miller was killed in the line of duty back in July. Since his death his 2007 Jeep has been with his family.

“It’s got dents in it, it’s got some scrapes on it. You know, it’s got some memory marks in it,” said Jim Thompson of Savage Four by Four.

“This is by far going to be our biggest, I do believe,” Thompson said.

The gesture to repair the jeep for the Jobber’s Miller family is part of Savage Four by Four’s Hero Project, where they restore vehicles for veterans.

“This is my way of giving back. Didn’t serve, didn’t do anything like that, but now I am,” said Thompson.

Flipping Jeeps and trucks for those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Thompson says when finished, the Jeep will have new interior and big upgrades to the outside, but says he can’t reveal what all they will do just yet.

All of this was made possible by donations sent in to the shop, and allows them to continue giving back to people who sacraficed everything.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

