Hazmat team and bomb squad called to Fort Myers home

Early on Thursday morning, a bomb squad and the Fort Myers Hamat team were called to a house in a Fort Myers neighborhood about a substance found in a bucket.

Neighbors who witnessed the the whole thing go down say it was a crazy situation.

“We just woke up to like the cops saying come out, you know, seize everything. But it was crazy,” said Kelsey Clause.

Law enforcement from Palm Beach County came to the home on Gainsborough Way to arrest David Del Rio, 35, and search his home.

Neighbors say it’s not the first time cops have been called to that residence.

“They have police at the same house. Yeah last year it was the same house,” said Averi Desa, who lives nearby.

Both the Lee County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and Fort Myers Fire Department Hazmat Team reported to the scene.

Hazmat reported for a gunky substance found in a bucket, and the bomb squad helped with the search of the house.

Nothing dangerous was found inside the home, and Del Rio was arrested inside his home.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

