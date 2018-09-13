‘Geaux Rescue’ dispatch group ready to assist during Hurricane Florence

Plans are already in place to rescue Hurricane Florence survivors.

One woman right here in Southwest Florida is going to do her best to help from hundreds of miles away.

Roxanna Perez-Harnarain is 70 years old, she’s in a one-story house, and she’s stuck on the kitchen counter, but she’s ready to help.

Perez-Harnarain has been helping others during natural disasters as far back as Hurricane Harvey.

“I didn’t have a computer, it wasn’t working, and I was dispatching with both of my phones. It was crazy, but I did it. I was able to save a thousand lives,” she said.

She used a walkie-talkie app and social media to alert crews on the ground about people in distress who were reaching out through digital channels.

Roxanna had to evacuate during Hurricane Irma and was forced to move from her Labelle home to Fort Myers.

Now she feels even more prepared to help during Hurricane Florence.

“It’s a more put-together team this year than last year because last year was really crazy, but I’m still excited to keep helping,” she said.

She’s part of a new group called Geaux Rescue that has hundreds of people across the world ready to work as dispatchers for Florence.

MORE: Hotline for Hurricane Florence information and updates

“If we can help save a life that’s my outcome,” she said.

As long as there are people in need, she’s ready to help.

You can visit the Geaux Rescue page here.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

