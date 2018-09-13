FMPD Officer Emilia Lock nominated for ‘Officer of the Year’

You have to walk a mile in someone’s shoes to understand their life and you’d have to walk pretty far to keep up with ‘Officer of the Year’ nominee Emilia Lock.

Lock balances four kids at home and keeps the streets of her hometown safe as a Fort Myers police officer.

“This is our city,” she says. “We have to do what we have to do to protect it.”

But her journey hasn’t been easy.

“I was a young mom. I had my oldest at 15, so struggled a little bit,” she said.

She remembers not being able to afford shoes for her son and that memory helped inspire the FMPD’s first-ever shoe drive, where Lock gave away 145 pairs of shoes to kids in need.

When she’s not putting a smile on children’s faces, Officer Lock says her favorite part about being a police officer is getting drugs and guns off the streets.

“Drugs affected my family and impacted my life dramatically. This is my way of giving back and being able to do something,” she said.

In just three short years with the Fort Myers Police Department, Lock has made in impact on hundreds of children and is even credited with saving a life.

“We responded to a shooting and there was a female inside that was shot several times,” she said. “I talked to her, just talked and tried to get her to calm down a little bit and just treated her like I would want to be treated if that was me.”

Her quick actions helped the woman until medical crews arrived.

“We do it everyday and sometimes it’s the little things but for them at that moment it’s one of the scariest moments of their life,” Lock said.

Helping people is more than just a job, it’s a way of life for this FMPD officer.

The ‘Officer of the Year’ will be announced this Saturday at the “Rotary Club of Fort Myers South” Law and Order Ball.

The 2018 Law & Order Ball Officer of the Year finalist are:

Officer Emelia Lock, Fort Myers Police Department

K-9 Officer Stephen Scrobe, Cape Coral Police Department

Sergeant Sylvester Smalls, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Michael Truscott, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Domonic Zammitt, Fort Myers Police Department

The Law & Order Ball will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Germain Arena, located at 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero.

To read more about the event, you can visit their website.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft