DRUG BUST: Traffic stops leads police to over 1200 grams of cocaine

Police seized a large amount of drugs from a home in Fort Myers after a search warrant was obtained following a traffic stop.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s office, their narcotics unit along with the Highway Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Edgar Vazquez, 33. During the traffic stop they discovered 520 grams of cocaine inside the car.

A warrant to search his house at 2770 Via Piazza Loop in Fort Myers, was authorized following the seizure of the drugs in the car. When detectives searched the house they found an additional 717.3 grams of cocaine, 32.5 grams of marijuana, a money counter, $1,000 in cash, and a Colt .45 handgun.

After the investigation was complete, in total they recovered 1237.3 grams of cocaine. Vazquez was booked into the Lee County jail for trafficking, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.