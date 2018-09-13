Cape Coral traffic stop leads to drugs arrest with help of K-9

Cape Coral Police arrested an alleged methamphetamine dealer after a K-9 sniffs out drugs during a traffic stop.

Brandi Erika Wolfert was initially pulled over by a CCPD officer for running a stop.

During the stop, a police K-9 named Arca alerted the deputy of controlled substances resulting in a search of the vehicle.

Officers say they found a plastic bag with heroin, cocaine, and Alprazolam pills, as well as three hypodermic needles, a glass pipe, rolling papers, and methamphetamine.

An investigation found that passenger Kenneth Alexander Davis had previously sold methamphetamine in the presence of Cape Coral Police detectives.

Davis was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, 2-counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wolfert was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attaching a Registration License Plate Not Assigned.

Both were taken to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News