Bonita’s historic Dixie Moon Cafe being relocated by truck

A restaurant is rolling down the road Thursday morning, and will undoubtedly cause traffic congestion.

The historic Dixie Moon Cafe at 26930 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs is loaded onto a truck and will now move half a mile south to the corner of Old 41 Rd. and Dean Street.

The historic building is set to move to downtown Bonita Springs where many are hoping foot-traffic and other businesses, will allow others to get a glimpse of this piece of “Old Florida.”

So the property of the existing Dixie Moon Cafe site will be redeveloped into new apartment buildings.

It’s a step many say will help preserve Bonita’s history.

John Paeno, president of Bonita Springs Downtown Alliance and CEO of a Bonita kayak business said, “Now it’s going to be right in the center where everything is happening and history is going to be told and preserved.”

The roads are expected to reopen by 5 p.m Thursday.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

