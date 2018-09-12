Two Fort Myers kids left in hot car for more than an hour Tuesday

Deputies arrested a man and a teenager accused of leaving children in a hot car.

Hilberto Domingo Gaspar-Miguel, 27, and a 17-year-old left two children in a hot car at First Choice Kid Care Pediatrics at 19701 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers Tuesday.

Surveillance camera footage showed them park and get out of their car at 1:15 p.m. An hour and 15 minutes later, one of the children got out of the car and ran inside.

The car wasn’t running with the windows rolled partly down.

It was 88 degrees outside and the heat index was at 94 degrees according to WINK News Meteorologist Jim Farrell.

Lee County deputies responded after employees rushed out to retrieve the other child. Both children were taken to Golisano’s Children Hospital and treated for dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Lee County sheriff’s responded and the children were released into the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Neighbors say that the people who live there keep to themselves and were quiet neighbors.

They say they would see the two kids playing in the backyard but always were accompanied by an adult.

The Department of Children and Families are investigating.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft