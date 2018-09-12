Subtropical Storm Joyce forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Joyce formed in the Atlantic Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is currently not a threat to land.

Joyce is the fourth storm currently spinning in the Atlantic, the first time there have been four storms simultaneously since 2008.

Joyce forms in the Atlantic. Four storms in the Atlantic, first time in a decade. https://t.co/h0Kl3hMDsf — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 12, 2018

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of newly formed Subtropical

Storm Joyce was located near latitude 34.3 North, longitude 41.9

West. The storm is moving toward the southwest near 6 mph (9 km/h),

and this slow motion should continue during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Joyce is forecast to transform into a tropical storm by Thursday

and strengthen some.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the

center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

